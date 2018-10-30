Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line set for Oct 31
October 30, 2018 - 13:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Wednesday, October 31 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.
From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova). The French and U.S. co-chairs will also participate in the monitoring.
The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.
