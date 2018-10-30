// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line set for Oct 31

Next OSCE monitoring of Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line set for Oct 31
October 30, 2018 - 13:09 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission will on Wednesday, October 31 conduct a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan.

From the Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring will be conducted the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova). The French and U.S. co-chairs will also participate in the monitoring.

The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in conducting the monitoring and ensure the security of the OSCE Mission members.

 Top stories
Armenia appoints new ambassador to U.S.Armenia appoints new ambassador to U.S.
Prior to Nersesyan’s appointment, Grigor Hovannessian was the Armenian ambassador to the United States.
Yerevan a popular destination among Russians this fall: surveyYerevan a popular destination among Russians this fall: survey
Also included in the top 10 direction are Minsk, Chisinau, Baku, Prague, Tbilisi, Larnaca, Tivat, Tel Aviv and Tashkent.
Armenian designer prepares special socks for Canadian PMArmenian designer prepares special socks for Canadian PM
"We have left the gift packages at the government where people in charge promised us to transfer them to Canada's premier," Kankanyan said.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Yerevan park inaugurated in Chicago
SOAD's Serj Tankian teases Kavat Armenian Coffee in new tweet
Armenia analyzing gas price for Russia: First Deputy PM
Smithsonian Festival presentation at National Advocacy Conference
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Artsakh Foreign Minister welcomes Belgian parliamentary delegation The sides also exchanged views on a range of issues related to the strengthening and development of cooperation with Belgium.
Trump plans to ditch birthright citizenship in U.S. It's unclear if the President has the authority to strip citizenship of those born in the U.S. with an executive order.
Sydney exhibition to shed light on Armenian Genocide A travelling exhibit will be displayed at Victoria Park in Sydney and is set to shed light on the Armenian Genocide.
Eye scan could detect early Alzheimer's disease A new kind of precise and non-invasive imaging called OCTA has assisted much of the research on the eye's connection with Alzheimer's.