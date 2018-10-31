New test could determine risk of developing malignant breast cancer
October 31, 2018 - 10:52 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Currently, with a pre-malignant breast cancer diagnosis from a biopsy, there are three options: observation, chemoprevention or surgery, all of which require a patient to make decisions while operating from a place of fear and unknown outcomes. Some patients, for example, with early breast cancer indications, might choose to have mastectomies, rather than live in uncertainty, when the disease state may not have progressed.
That is why researchers at the University of Cincinnati (UC) are investigating a molecular diagnostic test to determine whether, after biopsy, someone is at high or low risk for actually developing malignant breast cancer, News Medical reports.
"The test aids in the decision whether to treat aggressively or wait," says cancer researcher and principal investigator Georg Weber, MD, PhD, a professor at UC's James L. Winkle College of Pharmacy.
The study, "Osteopontin and Premalignant Breast Lesions," appears in the Oct. 24, 2018 issue of the British Journal of Cancer. In the study, Weber, co-author Elyse Lower, MD, professor of medicine at the UC College of Medicine, director of the UC Cancer Institute's Breast Cancer Center and UC Health oncologist, and colleagues at Wroclaw Medical University in Poland, analyzed variants of the biomarker Osteopontin (OPN) in 434 women with premalignant breast lesions.
From the sample, they determined that the presence of Osteopontin variants can very reliably assess the risk group a patient belongs to, thus aiding in the decision on how to proceed. "The value lies in being able to examine invasive potential," says Weber, adding that prognostic biomarkers inform on the probable disease course while predictive biomarkers provide upfront information regarding how likely a patient is to benefit from a specific treatment, and hence may guide the choice of available therapies.
Weber attended medical school in Würzburg, Germany. He worked at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School from 1990 through 2000. He has published over 100 scientific reports, including many in the most respected professional journals, plus various monographs, including textbooks on molecular oncology and anti-cancer drugs. He holds eight patents and has additional applications pending. His research has made key contributions to understanding the molecular mechanisms of metastasis.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia improves Doing Business standing by 6 notches Armenia made starting a business easier by allowing voluntary value added tax registration at the time of business incorporation.
Tourism in Armenia grew 9% year-on-year The number of tourists who visited Armenia in January-September has grown by 8.8% year-on-year, the Statistical Service reveals.
New postage stamp marks 100th anniv. of Armenia police foundation A postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Armenian statehood. 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian Police” was cancelled.
Suicide attack leaves 4 dead, injures 7 in Afghan capital According to Afghanistan Ministry of Interior Affairs, the attacker targeted a car carrying the staff of Pul-e-Charkhi Prison.