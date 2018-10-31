New postage stamp marks 100th anniv. of Armenia police foundation

PanARMENIAN.Net - A postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Armenian statehood. 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Armenian Police” was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in Yerevan on Wednesday, October 31.

With a nominal value of AMD 120, the postage stamp is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with a print-run of 30 000 pcs. The stamp was designed by David Dovlatyan.

The postage stamp depicts the symbol of the Armenian police and the inscription “100th anniversary” in Armenian and English. The background of the postage stamp depicts the Armenian tricolor.

The stamp was cancelled by Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, the Head of Police, Police Colonel Valeriy Osipyan, Chairman of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan.