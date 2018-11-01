Armenia parliament to discuss PM election Nov. 1

PanARMENIAN.Net - The election of a new Armenian Prime Minister will be discussed at a special parliament session on Thursday, November 1.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is the only candidate for the post but will not be elected in most probability as his nomination is a mere formality.

Deputy President of the National Assembly Eduard Sharmazanov has said that the Republican Party of Armenia will neither put forward their own candidate nor vote for Pashinyan.

The parliament failed to elect a PM on October 24, and if the same thing happens on Thursday too, the National Assembly will be dissolved to pave the way for snap parliamentary elections in December.