Armenia snap elections slated for December 9

PanARMENIAN.Net - Snap parliamentary elections in Armenia will be held on December 9, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters on Thursday, November 1, Aysor.am says.

According to him, President Armen Sarkissian has yet to sign the decree, but a preliminary agreement has already been reached.

The National Assembly will be dissolved after failing to elect a new Prime Minister on Thursday.

Pashinyan resigned on October 16 after sweeping to power back in May as a result of a peaceful disobedience campaign. Tens of thousands of Armenian residents took to the streets across the country to protest against the then ruling authorities. Pashinyan, then a lawmaker from Yelk bloc who led the massive movement, became the country's new Prime Minister as a result.