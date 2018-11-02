Zarif thanks Armenia for friendly stance towards Iran: expert
November 2, 2018 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Expert on Iranian studies Vardan Voskanyan has said on his Facebook page that according to a source, the Iranian Foreign Minister has thanked his Armenian counterpart for Yerevan's friendly stance towards Tehran.
"According to an Iranian source, acting Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on November 1 met Iran's ambassador to Yerevan Seyyed Kazem Sajjad who handed Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif's thank you message to the Armenian side," Voskanyan said.
"If we translate that message from the Iranian language of diplomacy, Tehran is obviously extremely pleased with the friendly stance that Yerevan took towards Iran during U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton's visit to Armenia."
Bolton had vowed that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will "squeeze Iran" with maximum economic pressure in response to Tehran's "malign" behavior in the Middle East and around the world.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan later said in the parliament that he told Bolton during their meeting in Yerevan that Armenia's "special relations with Iran and Georgia remain outside the scope of any geopolitical influences."
