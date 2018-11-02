VivaCell-MTS starts refurbishing and modernization works
November 2, 2018 - 16:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS is starting large-scale works for technical refurbishing and modernization of its mobile network, which in the future will allow the subscribers of the company to use the variety of mobile services at qualitatively new level.
The modernization works will be implemented by a specially developed step-by-step program to let minimize inconveniences, which may occur during the works and the possibility of temporary degradations.
Additionally, the subscribers will be notified about the geography, the timing, as well as the anticipated degradations beforehand via SMS and VivaCell-MTS Facebook page.
