Situation in Karabakh, Armenian-Azeri border stabilized: Popov

PanARMENIAN.Net - The situation on the contact line in Nagorno Karabakh, as well as on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, has "more or less stabilized," Russian co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov told reporters on Friday, November 2.

"Today our visit comes to an end, we were in Yerevan, in Karabakh, now we are in Baku," Popov said.

"We held meetings with the acting Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministers of the two countries.

"We will soon meet the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan.

"The focus is on issues related to the process of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement.

"In particular, we discussed the conversations that took place between the leaders of the two countries in Dushanbe, the agreements that were reached and are being implemented now, the situation on the contact line and on the border which more or less stabilized, as well as the communication line, established between Yerevan and Baku."