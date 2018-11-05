Syrian army launches heavy attack on militants in southern Idlib
November 5, 2018 - 11:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) unleashed a heavy attack along the southern axis of the Idlib Governorate on Sunday, November 4 night, a military source said, according to Al-Masdar News.
The Syrian army fired a plethora of surface-to-surface missiles and artillery shells towards the militant defenses in the towns of Al-Taman’ah and Sukeek.
The attack in southern Idlib would then spread to the northern countryside of the Hama Governorate, where the Syrian army once against targeted the militant defenses with artillery shells and surface-to-surface missiles.
The militants would then respond to the Syrian Arab Army’s attack by launching their own strikes on the latter’s posts near the towns of Al-Lataminah and Lahaya in northern Hama.
The violent exchange would last for several hours last night before both sides finally halted their hostilities towards one another.
Despite the announcement of the Idlib buffer zone agreement by the Turkish and Russian presidents on September 17th in Sochi, the Syrian military and rebel forces are still attacking one another on a daily basis.
Both sides have accused the other of violating the ceasefire agreement; however, much of the animosity on the Syrian Army’s side derives from the fact that the militants have yet to withdraw from the designated demilitarized zone.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Turkey eyes $1.5 bn carpet export by end of 2018 “By the end of the year, we will have exported one third of the $1.5 billion target to the U.S.,” Ahmet Kaplan said.
Remains of 110 mln-year-old dinosaur discovered in Argentina The remains belonged to an adult of around 12 meters (39 feet) in length, and two minors of around six to seven meters.
CSTO could name Belarus Security Council chief as new Sec-Gen According to one of the sources, an option initially discussed was the appointment of Semerikov for a period of a year and a half.
Rouhani says Trump sent 4 mediators for talks with Iran Rouhani said: "We don't have any problem with talks, provided that the other side of dialogue attaches value to his own promises."