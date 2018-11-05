Tablet production grows seven-fold in Armenia
November 5, 2018 - 11:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The production of tablets has grown by 7 times in the first nine months of 2018 year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reports.
In particular, 384 tablets were devised in January-September 2018 against the 55 produced in the same period in 2017.
While the manufacture of computers has increased by 99.3% this year, no smartphones and handsets were produced in the reporting period.
