Tablet production grows seven-fold in Armenia

November 5, 2018 - 11:57 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The production of tablets has grown by 7 times in the first nine months of 2018 year-on-year, the National Statistical Service reports.

In particular, 384 tablets were devised in January-September 2018 against the 55 produced in the same period in 2017.

While the manufacture of computers has increased by 99.3% this year, no smartphones and handsets were produced in the reporting period.

