Unai Emery urged to axe Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Mesut Ozil
November 5, 2018 - 18:16 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Unai Emery needs to axe one of Armenian midfielderHenrikh Mkhitaryan and Germany's Mesut Ozil if the Gunners are to keep improving. That’s the verdict of former footballer Tony Cascarino following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool, The Daily Star says.
Arsenal look like a formidable force again under Arsene Wenger’s replacement, and have lost just twice in the Premier League this season - to title chasing Manchester City and Chelsea.
The Gunners could find themselves back in the Champions League if they keep up their good form.
But Cascarino thinks one of their flair attackers might have to pay the price if they are to do so.
“Arsenal feel like a completely different club under Unai Emery and one of the main reasons for that is that the fans believe in the team now,” he wrote in The Times.
“Under Emery, they have won more points from losing positions than any other team, so the fans stay with the players.
“But I cannot see how Emery can keep both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil in his team, given that power and tempo seem so important to the way he wants to play.
“Alex Iwobi has flourished under him and he deserves a starting place.”
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Remains of 110 mln-year-old dinosaur discovered in Argentina The remains belonged to an adult of around 12 meters (39 feet) in length, and two minors of around six to seven meters.
CSTO could name Belarus Security Council chief as new Sec-Gen According to one of the sources, an option initially discussed was the appointment of Semerikov for a period of a year and a half.
Rouhani says Trump sent 4 mediators for talks with Iran Rouhani said: "We don't have any problem with talks, provided that the other side of dialogue attaches value to his own promises."
Israel reportedly threatens to strike Hezbollah missile sites Israel’s Channel 10 TV said that Tel Aviv asked France to allegedly pass this message to the Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.