Unai Emery urged to axe Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Mesut Ozil

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Unai Emery needs to axe one of Armenian midfielderHenrikh Mkhitaryan and Germany's Mesut Ozil if the Gunners are to keep improving. That’s the verdict of former footballer Tony Cascarino following Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool, The Daily Star says.

Arsenal look like a formidable force again under Arsene Wenger’s replacement, and have lost just twice in the Premier League this season - to title chasing Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Gunners could find themselves back in the Champions League if they keep up their good form.

But Cascarino thinks one of their flair attackers might have to pay the price if they are to do so.

“Arsenal feel like a completely different club under Unai Emery and one of the main reasons for that is that the fans believe in the team now,” he wrote in The Times.

“Under Emery, they have won more points from losing positions than any other team, so the fans stay with the players.

“But I cannot see how Emery can keep both Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil in his team, given that power and tempo seem so important to the way he wants to play.

“Alex Iwobi has flourished under him and he deserves a starting place.”