Sophia the Robot shares photo with Armenian PM
November 6, 2018 - 10:27 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Sophia the Robot has shared a picture with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan on her Twitter.
"My selfie with the Prime Minister of #Armenia! I have quite the collection of selfies now, should I start a scrap book?" Sophia captioned the photo.
Sophia, a social humanoid robot equipped with artificial intelligence, visited Armenia in mid-October to participate in La Francophonie Economic Forum, organized on the sidelines of the XVII Summit of La Francophonie.
She became the world's first robot citizen after being granted Saudi citizenship during her visit to the Kingdom.
