// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Sophia the Robot shares photo with Armenian PM

Sophia the Robot shares photo with Armenian PM
November 6, 2018 - 10:27 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Sophia the Robot has shared a picture with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan on her Twitter.

"My selfie with the Prime Minister of #Armenia! I have quite the collection of selfies now, should I start a scrap book?" Sophia captioned the photo.

Sophia, a social humanoid robot equipped with artificial intelligence, visited Armenia in mid-October to participate in La Francophonie Economic Forum, organized on the sidelines of the XVII Summit of La Francophonie.

She became the world's first robot citizen after being granted Saudi citizenship during her visit to the Kingdom.

Related links:
Sophia's tweet
 Top stories
Teamable, an Armenian startup, raises $5 mln and acquires SimpplerTeamable, an Armenian startup, raises $5 mln and acquires Simppler
Teamable has brought in $5 million from new investor Foundation Capital and existing backers True Ventures and SaaStr Fund.
ServiceTitan mull opening an engineering office in ArmeniaServiceTitan mull opening an engineering office in Armenia
According to the Deputy Minister, the agreement was reached during a recent visit by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan to Los Angeles.
iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max coming to Armenia September 28iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max coming to Armenia September 28
Apple announced iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, which will be available in Armenia beginning September 28.
Eurasianet: Armenia's IT sector is an island of innovationEurasianet: Armenia's IT sector is an island of innovation
Turnover in the tech sector has swelled from a humble $96 million in 2008 to over $765 million in 2017.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s smart cribs sing a lullaby and tell a story

Bringing comfort, design and more

 Most popular in the section
Armenian game Shadowmatic among Google Play’s Best Innovative Games
Tesla's electric Semi truck prices start from $150,000
Armenia lags behind Azerbaijan in terms of ICT development: report
Armenia aspires to be Silicon Valley of South Caucasus: EurasiaNet
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
  Related sections
Society
 Latest news
UN Special Rapporteur due in Armenia on November 7 During his 10-day mission, Voule will visit Gyumri, Vanadzor, Vayk and Yerevan and will meet Government officials.
Unai Emery urged to axe Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Mesut Ozil “Under Emery, they have won more points from losing positions than any other team, so the fans stay with the players," Cascarino said.
Hookah tobacco smoking impairs blood vessel function Hookah is the only form of tobacco product that uses burning charcoal briquettes to heat the flavored tobacco in the waterpipe.
Egypt looks to ban wearing niqab in public places The bill, which has reportedly received huge support, suggested an EGP1,000 ($55.81) fine for any women who wear Niqab in public places.