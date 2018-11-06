Armenia not cooperating with Iran at the expense of U.S. - top diplomat

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia does not develop relations with a country at the expense of a third one, Deputy Foreign Minister Karen Nazaryan said at the 2019 draft budget discussion at the National Assembly on Tuesday, November 6.

“We are not cooperating with Iran at the expense of our partnership with the United States," Nazaryan was quoted as saying by Aysor.am.

"Great diplomatic and political efforts are necessary, especially given the international sanctions.”

Nazaryan said Armenia is diplomatically maneuvering and expressed hope that the country will manage to maintain the balance in relations with Iran and other countries.

Expert on Iranian studies Vardan Voskanyan said earlier that according to a source, the Iranian Foreign Minister has thanked his Armenian counterpart for Yerevan's friendly stance towards Tehran.