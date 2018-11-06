New irrigation system launched in Armenia's Gnishik community

PanARMENIAN.Net - VivaCell-MTS and the Foundation for Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) continue supporting the development of rural communities across the country, and this year’s programs currently under implementation.

In particular, the installation of a pipeline for a new irrigation system in the village of Gnishik in Vayots Dzor province launched in August. The irrigation problem needed to be addressed immediately to relief the burden of the villagers.

The head of the administrative territory of Gnishik, Ara Levonyan, informed that the issue raised in summer was solved promptly by VivaCell-MTS and FPWC, the organizations that have been supporting the village for many years. As a result, a new 1.5 km-long irrigation pipeline was constructed using high-quality plastic tubes. Moreover, separate taps were built for the irrigation of each farmland to ensure ease of irrigation and economy of water. The construction works of the new local irrigation system will be completed soon. The pipeline has been installed and is being covered with rubble.

“The irrigation system will be tested by winter and by spring will be completely ready for agricultural works. The new irrigation system gives an opportunity to cultivate a 20-hectare territory. The benefits of the system will be tangible not only in Gnishik, but also in Mozrov. To keep the orchards, the villagers are forced to use the drinking water from Mozrov, which creates additional issues for people in that village. By the way, the number of applications for farmlands adjacent to residential areas has increased by 30,” Levonyan said.

There are around 15-20 hectares of land adjacent to residential areas in the village, which are still uncultivated in Gnishik. There are also a number of orchards.

VivaCell-MTS and the Foundation for Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) have been implementing joint programs in Gnishik since 2015. Throughout the four years, the partners have managed to resolve the problem of drinking water by building a complete local system to supply potable water to the community. The cooperating organizations have also built a system of LED outdoor illumination, and have solved the problem of agricultural equipment.