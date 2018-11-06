Relations with Iran are vital for Armenia: spokesperson

PanARMENIAN.Net - Traditionally friendly relations with Iran are vital for Armenia, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Tuesday, November 6.

Her comments came just a day after the Trump administration restored all sanctions lifted under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

“We are carefully watching developments in this process and are in constant communication with all the parties involved,” Naghdalyan said.

“We always raise our concerns [on the matter].”

Deputy Foreign Minister Karen Nazaryan said earlier that Armenia does not develop relations with a country at the expense of a third one.