HayPost's new stamps celebrate artist Hovhannes Zardaryan

PanARMENIAN.Net - On Tuesday, November 6, two postage stamps dedicated to the theme “Prominent Armenians. 100th anniversary of Hovhannes Zardaryan” were cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC at a hall in the National gallery of Armenia displaying Zardaryan’s “Akunq” exhibition.

With nominal values of AMD 170 and AMD 230 AMD and a print-run of 30 000 pcs each, the postage stamps were designed by David Dovlatyanand printed in Lowe Martin Group house in Canada.

One of them depicts the painting “Spring” by the prominent Armenian artist, while the other features a photo of Zardaryan against the background of his painting “Winter landscape”.

The postage stamps were cancelled by the Armenian Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Minister of Culture Lilit Makunts, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan, and Director of the National Gallery Arman Tsaturyan.