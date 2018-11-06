HayPost's new stamps celebrate artist Hovhannes Zardaryan
November 6, 2018 - 16:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - On Tuesday, November 6, two postage stamps dedicated to the theme “Prominent Armenians. 100th anniversary of Hovhannes Zardaryan” were cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC at a hall in the National gallery of Armenia displaying Zardaryan’s “Akunq” exhibition.
With nominal values of AMD 170 and AMD 230 AMD and a print-run of 30 000 pcs each, the postage stamps were designed by David Dovlatyanand printed in Lowe Martin Group house in Canada.
One of them depicts the painting “Spring” by the prominent Armenian artist, while the other features a photo of Zardaryan against the background of his painting “Winter landscape”.
The postage stamps were cancelled by the Armenian Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Minister of Culture Lilit Makunts, Chairman of the Board of HayPost CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan, and Director of the National Gallery Arman Tsaturyan.
Top stories
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
RSF has placed Armenia 80th out of 180 countries - down by 1 notch from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.
Business Armenia’s grants specialist Bella Manoukian on October 24 participated in Global Enterprise Registration event.
Cartisan will design and publish a brand new 1:25,000-scale topographical hiking map of Armenia's beautiful Dilijan National Park.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Women who wake up early "at lower risk of developing breast cancer" A team at the University of Bristol in England analyzed data from 180,215 women enrolled with the UK Biobank project.
More than 200 mass graves discovered in Iraq, UN report says The dead include women, children, the elderly and disabled, as well as members of Iraq's armed forces and police, the report said.
Chinese archaeologists unearth 2,000-year-old rice wine "There are 3.5 liters of the liquid in the color of transparent yellow. It smells like wine," said Shi Jiazhen.
Russian jet "intercepts U.S. Navy aircraft" over Black Sea The U.S. Navy said in a statement that the the Russian aircraft allegedly sped past just metres from their electronic surveillance plane.