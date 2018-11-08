Former CSTO chief returns to Armenia: lawyer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Former Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov has been in Armenia since November 4 after his dismissal, lawyer Migran Pogosyan revealed.

"On November 2, when the news broke that Khachaturov was removed from office as the CSTO chief, he first headed to Georgia to visit the graves of his parents and returned to Armenia on November 4," Pogosyan said.

On July 26, Armenia’s Special Investigative Service accused Khachaturov of overthrowing the constitutional order in 2008 and requested his arrest. Khachaturov, who was the Commander of the Armenian Armed Forces’ Yerevan Garrison back in 2008, pleaded not guilty. On July 28, the Yerevan City Court of General Jurisdiction released him on his own recognizance and a bail of about $10,000.