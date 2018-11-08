// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia wants cheaper gas from Russia

Armenia wants cheaper gas from Russia
November 8, 2018 - 16:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Garegin Baghramyan has revealed that Armenia is negotiating a lower gas price with Gazprom and Russia’s Energy Ministry.

Negotiations are currently underway both on the formation of tariffs on the border and the internal structure, he said.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said earlier that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to review the price of natural gas that Russia delivers to Armenia.

First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said in September that the Armenian government is analyzing the pricing of gas.

