U.S. encouraged by "constructive" Armenia-Azerbaijan contacts
November 9, 2018 - 14:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The United States is encouraged by recent constructive contacts by the sides to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict at the levels of heads of state and foreign ministers, acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Mission to the OSCE Gregory Macris told a session of the Permanent Council of the organization on Thursday, November 8.
The Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed in October that "real, working communication" has been established with Azerbaijani authorities.
"These contacts appear to be paying direct and positive dividends," Macris said.
"All three Co-Chairs and the CiO’s Personal Representative reported a decrease in violence along the line of contact and in conflict-affected areas over the past two months.
Macris said the sides should seize the opportunity and find ways to move the settlement process forward.
"The United States supports measures to reduce tensions along the line of contact such as expanding the monitoring capacity of the CiO’s Personal Representative and establishing an investigative mechanism," he said.
"The United States believes that a meeting between the Foreign Ministers can bring renewed impetus to the discussions on the implementation of these measures."
According to the diplomat, it is time for the sides to refrain from mutual accusations and recriminations and prepare their populations for peace.
"The United States is committed to working with the sides to find a lasting and peaceful resolution, one based on the principles shared by participating States of non-use of force, territorial integrity, and equal rights and self-determination of peoples, as embraced in the Helsinki Final Act," Macris concluded.
Acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had an unofficial conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of a meeting of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe. According to Pashinyan, he and Aliyev agreed to instruct the Defense Ministers in both countries to take measures to reduce the tension on the border and the Nagorno Karabakh contact line.
Top stories
With all 565 precincts reporting, Brindisi had 117,779 votes to Tenney's 116,357. Absentee votes have yet to be counted.
Cultural activists filed a request for information with the National Agency of State Property later that month and discovered that Tandoyants had been gifted to the Georgian Orthodox Patriarchate
The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Yuri Khachaturov, has been relieved of his post.
Prior to Nersesyan’s appointment, Grigor Hovannessian was the Armenian ambassador to the United States.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian lifter Simon Martirosyan wins gold at World Championships Armenian weightlifter Simon Martirosyan was the named the champion at the World Championships in Turkmenistan.
Armenia PM heading to Paris When in Paris, Pashinyan will participate in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the armistice reached following World War I.
Mexico could soon legalize marijuana If the bill passes, Mexico would join Canada, Uruguay and a number of US states that permit recreational use of the drug.
Austria says colonel spied for Russia since 1990s Kurz announced that a recently retired colonel was believed to have spied for Moscow from the 1990s until this year.