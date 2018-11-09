Conjoined twins successfully separated in Australia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Conjoined twins who flew nearly 6,000 miles for a life-changing operation have been successfully separated by doctors in Australia, CNN reports.

The 15-month-old twin girls, Nima and Dawa Pelden, were joined at the stomach and had grown up facing each other, unable to move independently.

Dr. Joe Crameri, head of paediatric surgery at Melbourne Royal Children's Hospital, said in a press conference Friday, November 9 that the successful surgery was a "relief" and a "joy."

"There is nothing better in any operation than to be able to go to the parents and say 'we've been able to look after your child,'" he said. "I feel confident that they will be able to recover from this and go forward."

The twins were flown from their home in Bhutan to Australia on October 2 for the operation.

The delicate procedure took place over six hours and involved about 25 surgeons, nurses and anesthetists, according to 9 News.

Crameri said that there were no surprises, despite concerns the girls' bowel may have been conjoined.

"We were very fortunate in that there wasn't any significant bowel attachment and while it was all swimming next to one another it wasn't actually connected in any major way," Dr Crameri told reporters.