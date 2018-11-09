Natalia Oreiro will give a concert in Armenia in April 2019

PanARMENIAN.Net - Uruguayan singer and actress Natalia Oreiro will give a concert in the Armenian capital of Yerevan in April 2019.

According to social media publications, Oreiro will be starting her tour Inolvidable (Unforgettable) in spring next year, and Russia and Armenia are reportedly the only stops confirmed so far.

Slated for April 7, the concert in Yerevan is expected to gather the fans of the artist who was pretty popular in late 1990s and early 2000s from the many soap operas she starred in.

In Armenia, she is best known from "Muñeca Brava" (Wild Angel), an Argentine telenovela, which saw several generations glued to the TV every day throughout two years.