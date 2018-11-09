Natalia Oreiro will give a concert in Armenia in April 2019
November 9, 2018 - 17:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Uruguayan singer and actress Natalia Oreiro will give a concert in the Armenian capital of Yerevan in April 2019.
According to social media publications, Oreiro will be starting her tour Inolvidable (Unforgettable) in spring next year, and Russia and Armenia are reportedly the only stops confirmed so far.
Slated for April 7, the concert in Yerevan is expected to gather the fans of the artist who was pretty popular in late 1990s and early 2000s from the many soap operas she starred in.
In Armenia, she is best known from "Muñeca Brava" (Wild Angel), an Argentine telenovela, which saw several generations glued to the TV every day throughout two years.
Top stories
The major exhibition tells the story of Ashurbanipal through an unparalleled collection of Assyrian treasures and rare loans.
The drama "Spitak" about the devastating earthquake is Armenia's submission for the upcoming best foreign language film category.
The 44th annual César Award will be dedicated to legendary French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour who passed away on October 1.
“We hope the exhibition will help Armenia reach international podiums easily and more often,” Hakobyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian lifter Simon Martirosyan wins gold at World Championships Armenian weightlifter Simon Martirosyan was the named the champion at the World Championships in Turkmenistan.
Armenia PM heading to Paris When in Paris, Pashinyan will participate in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the armistice reached following World War I.
Mexico could soon legalize marijuana If the bill passes, Mexico would join Canada, Uruguay and a number of US states that permit recreational use of the drug.
Austria says colonel spied for Russia since 1990s Kurz announced that a recently retired colonel was believed to have spied for Moscow from the 1990s until this year.