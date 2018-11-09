Armenia PM heading to Paris
November 9, 2018 - 18:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to France on November 10-11, his office revealed.
When in Paris, the Armenian PM will participate in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the armistice reached following World War I.
Also, he will join the first edition of the Paris Peace Forum.
Top stories
In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian lifter Simon Martirosyan wins gold at World Championships Armenian weightlifter Simon Martirosyan was the named the champion at the World Championships in Turkmenistan.
Mexico could soon legalize marijuana If the bill passes, Mexico would join Canada, Uruguay and a number of US states that permit recreational use of the drug.
Austria says colonel spied for Russia since 1990s Kurz announced that a recently retired colonel was believed to have spied for Moscow from the 1990s until this year.
Natalia Oreiro will give a concert in Armenia in April 2019 Uruguayan singe and actress Natalia Oreiro will give a concert in the Armenian capital of Yerevan in April 2019.