Armenia PM heading to Paris

November 9, 2018 - 18:40 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will travel to France on November 10-11, his office revealed.

When in Paris, the Armenian PM will participate in the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the armistice reached following World War I.

Also, he will join the first edition of the Paris Peace Forum.

Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

