Armenia's acting PM says history can help build a better future

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia's acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said that history is well able to change the humanity and make the future better.

Pashinyan attended the Paris Peace Conference in Paris on Sunday, November 11. The Forum was held as part of events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the World War I Armistice.

"As a result of World War One, the people of the world legally established the right to master their own destiny through the expression of free will. Here, in France I cannot but stress that just days ago, France has clearly reiterated its principled position on this issue: the people of New Caledonia were given the opportunity to conduct a referendum. Painfully, this right is being exercised selectively," Pashinyan said.

"This is why, the decades-long struggle of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to determine their destiny has not received its proper legal solution. In the 21th century it is absolutely unacceptable that people’s mere desire to exercise its right to self-determination may turn into an existential menace."

"We need to learn the most important lesson of World War One. No state can build its success at the cost of others’ misery, no one can gain freedom at the cost of others’ slavery. We put an end to the First World War hundred years ago. And this is a perfect occasion to think of entering a century without wars – a century of peace," the PM added.