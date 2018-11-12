// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Kim Karashian speaks horrors of wildfire at People's Choice Award

Kim Karashian speaks horrors of wildfire at People's Choice Award
November 12, 2018 - 15:46 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" won Best Reality Show at the 2018 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, CA on Sunday, November 11, the Mail Online says.

And Kim Kardashian, 38, took to the podium to accept the trophy and thank the first responders who are fighting the devastating California wildfires that are threatening the families' homes in Calabasas.

"We would like to dedicate this win to all of the fire fighters, police officers, and first responders," the 38-year-old said surrounded by sister Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and mom Kris Jenner.

"As horrible as this has been, it's been amazing to see the spirit of everyone involved," the mother-of-three began.

"So anything that we can do to help the many organizations — no form of help is too small. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times," she added.

The fire first erupted on Thursday afternoon east of neighboring city Chatsworth and has since grown to 4,000 acres in Ventura County.

It rapidly burned down several houses as mandatory evacuations were ordered in areas like the Kardashian neighborhood of Hidden Hills.

Related links:
Mail Online. Kim Kardashian dedicates family's People's Choice Award win to 'first responders' after being forced to flee home amid wildfires in hometown
 Top stories
Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'Islamic State suicide attack on border town 'kills scores of Iraqis'
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh processMerkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Scientists edge closer to treating heart failure
Researchers unveil what could help you fall asleep more easily
Buyer of Banksy’s self-destructed painting keeps $1.4 mln worth deal
German MP accused of accepting bribes from Azerbaijan
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
First time in Armenia: VivaCell-MTS granted key ISO certificates First time in Armenia, а business organization has issued an annual corporate responsibility report.
Russian border troops “play an important role for Armenia’s security” “I think the issue of security in new Armenia is no different from that of old Armenia,” Tonoyan told reporters.
Crans Montana offers to hold key annual forum in Armenia President of Crans Montana Forum Pierre-Emmanuel Quirin and Honorary Chairman Jean-Paul Carteron have sent a letter to Armen Sarkissian.
Belarus unsure if Armenia can juggle EAEU, CSTO chairmanships According to Likashenko, "of course, there were a lot of options" when it came to appointing a new chief of the organization.