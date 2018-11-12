Kim Karashian speaks horrors of wildfire at People's Choice Award
November 12, 2018 - 15:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" won Best Reality Show at the 2018 People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, CA on Sunday, November 11, the Mail Online says.
And Kim Kardashian, 38, took to the podium to accept the trophy and thank the first responders who are fighting the devastating California wildfires that are threatening the families' homes in Calabasas.
"We would like to dedicate this win to all of the fire fighters, police officers, and first responders," the 38-year-old said surrounded by sister Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and mom Kris Jenner.
"As horrible as this has been, it's been amazing to see the spirit of everyone involved," the mother-of-three began.
"So anything that we can do to help the many organizations — no form of help is too small. We must continue to reach out and help each other in these trying times," she added.
The fire first erupted on Thursday afternoon east of neighboring city Chatsworth and has since grown to 4,000 acres in Ventura County.
It rapidly burned down several houses as mandatory evacuations were ordered in areas like the Kardashian neighborhood of Hidden Hills.
