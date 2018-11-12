Crans Montana offers to hold key annual forum in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - President of Crans Montana Forum Pierre-Emmanuel Quirin and Honorary Chairman Jean-Paul Carteron have said in a letter to Armenian President Armen Sarkissian that they are ready to hold the organization’s next major forum in Armenia.

The Crans Montana Forum is cooperating with the UN, UNESCO, EU, NATO, EC and other international institutions and aims to encourage international cooperation. Four events are organized annually in the framework of the Forum which brings together key players from over 100 countries to discuss in an informal setting important social, economic, and security issues.

The two wrote to the Armenian leader to congratulate him on his participation in the annual session of the “Homeland and Global Security” conference of the Crans Montana Forum in Geneva, Switzerland.

“Let us reaffirm that the Crans Montana Forum will be thrilled to explore the most efficient ways to expand our cooperation with you country,” the letter read.