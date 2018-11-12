Syrian troops take new areas in country's south

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Islamic State group suffered a major setback on Monday, November 12 following a big advance by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in southern Syria, Al-Masdar News says.

Led by their elite 4th Armored Division, the Syrian Arab Army began their assault on Monday by storming the Al-Safa region from two axes.

The Syrian Arab Army was then able to fracture the Islamic State’s lines at the northern and northwestern axes of the Al-Safa region, paving the way for their troops liberate more than two kilometers of territory.

During the large-scale advance, the Syrian Arab Army managed to destroy several trenches and hideouts that were used by the IS to defend the Al-Safa hills.

According to a military source in Damascus, the Syrian Arab Army killed over 25 IS terrorists during the assault, while also seizing a large quantity of their weapons and explosives.

The Syrian Army is now pushing deeper into the Al-Safa hills as they look to split this region in half.

This is a common military tactic the Syrian Army has used in several past battles; it ultimately isolates the terrorists in two pockets and forces them to either surrender or fight till the last man, as they will not have any supply lines open.