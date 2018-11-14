// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

New Sarsang canal will be built in Karabakh with $100 mln investment

November 14, 2018 - 11:53 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The construction of the Sarsang right bank canal in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) will be launched thanks to foreign investment of $100 million, former Prime Minister Arayik Harutyunyan revealed in a Facebook post.

The construction will last several years, as a result of which 3 new reservoirs will be created to allow the irrigation of more than 10,000 hectares of land, Harutyunyan, an adviser to the Artsakh President, said.

"As you remember, I said would be expecting some good news when traveling to European countries recently," Harutyunyan explained.

"I am glad to announce that after intensive discussions during and after the visit, we have successfully completed negotiations on the implementation of investment projects worth more than $100 million."

The program, he said, will become one of the largest economic projects in Artsakh and the guarantor of agricultural development of the region.

The former PM also revealed that Diaspora philanthropists are currently weighing in on a number of charity programs and promised to provide more details later.

