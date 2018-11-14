Serena Williams says proud of husband Alexis Ohanian
November 14, 2018 - 11:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Tennis star Serena Williams said that she is proud of her husband, Armenian-American entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian after the latter launched a Armenian brandy, Shakmat.
"So proud of you!" Williams wrote on social media sharing Ohanian's announcement on Twitter.
Shakmat is a 23-year-old brandy, aged in barrels made of local Caucasian oak.
Armenia has excellent conditions for the production of a brandy’s most important ingredient: grapes. The local brandy only utilizes indigenous grape varieties and there are over 200 grown there. For Shakmat, Alexis' team used red grape varieties (Kangun, Kakhet, Garan Dmak and Rkatsiteli).
Shakmat is an homage to Armenia's national game: check. (Shakmat=Checkmate.)
"There are only 2,400 bottles in the first run, so head over to shakmatbrandy.com to get them while you can," Ohanian said.
