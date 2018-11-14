"Game of Thrones" final season premiere confirmed for April 2019 (video)
November 14, 2018 - 12:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO announced on Thursday, November 13 that "Game of Thrones" will begin its final season in April 2019, teasing fans with a 30-second compilation of clips from previous seasons.
“Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone,” the network wrote, along with a series of tweets for individual characters.
HBO has kept an especially tight lid on the production of the final season, given that the last season of the show was pirated more than 1 billion times.
Earlier, "Game of Thrones" co-executive producer Bryan Cogman revealed some details from the upcoming final season of the hit fantasy show.
“It’s about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death,” Cogman says.
“It’s an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honors very much what [author George R.R. Martin] set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head.”
