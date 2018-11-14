Iranian commander urges naval cooperation with Italy
November 14, 2018 - 18:20 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's Navy commander called for more educational cooperation with Italian naval forces, IRNA says.
In near future, an Iranian Navy fleet will be deployed to Italy to visit back the country, Iran's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi added on the sidelines of the 10th Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS).
The Iranian commander who was speaking with Italy's Deputy Commander called on the two countries' Navies for full cooperation on all spheres through exchanging students and officers.
Last month, an Italian navy ship docked in the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.
The Italian commander, for his part, said that his country is prepared for hosting Iran's naval fleet.
'We seek cooperation with Navies from all over the world, and Iran as a powerful naval force can fill an important position in such cooperation,' he said.
As many as 26 member-states of IONS participated in the 10th edition of the event in the southwestern city of Kochi on November 13, 2018.
