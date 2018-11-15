Eleven parties and blocs will run in Armenia’s parliamentary elections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Eleven political forces will be running in the upcoming snap elections to the Armenian National Assembly on December 9.

In particular, two blocs - My Move and We - as well as nine parties - Prosperous Armenia, National Progress, Christian Democratic Revival, Sasna Tsrer, Rule of Law, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Bright Armenia, the Republican Party of Armenia, Citizen's Decision Social-Democratic Party - will vie for seats in the Armenian parliament.

The process of registering the parties will run through November 19.

Election campaigns, meanwhile, will begin on November 26, the Central Electoral Commission revealed.

The National Assembly failed to elect a new Prime Minister for a second time on November 1. The parliament was thus dissolved.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was the only candidate for the post but his nomination was a mere formality.

Pashinyan resigned on October 16 after sweeping to power back in May as a result of a peaceful disobedience campaign. Tens of thousands of Armenian residents took to the streets across the country in spring to protest against the then ruling authorities. Pashinyan, then a lawmaker from Yelk bloc who led the massive movement, became the country's new Prime Minister as a result.