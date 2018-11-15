Nations League: Armenia will take on Gibraltar Nov 16
November 15, 2018 - 12:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia take on Gibraltar at the Victoria Stadium on Friday, November 16 in a match in the UEFA Nations League.
The Armenians defeated Liechtenstein 2:1 in the first leg, but lost to Macedonia 2:0 and to Gibraltar 0:1.
They are set to face the Liechtenstein side on November 19.
Top stories
Armenia position in the latest FIFA ranking has dropped one notch to the 101st spot. Belgium, France and Brazil top the ranking.
Reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen has played chess against Armenian-German professional boxer Arthur Abraham.
Armen Gyulbudaghyants has been confirmed as head coach of the Armenian national football team, the Football Federation said.
Arsenal said "Right ankle from Vorskla match on Thursday. Currently being assessed ahead of Sunday’s match against Everton."
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
New Zealand visitors asked to help protect the environment Visitors are being asked to sign a document. wherein they pledge to be good stewards of the environment during their trip.
Ancient city built by Trojan War prisoners unearthed in Greece Archaeologists in Greece have located the remains of a lost city believed to have been settled by captives from the Trojan War.
New cancer drug boosts radiation therapy About 60 percent of cancer patients benefit from radiation, which is used either on its own or together with chemotherapy.
"Game of Thrones" Season 8 episodes will be longer than an hour "Season 8 episodes will all, I think, be longer than 60 minutes," Nutter said. "They'll be dancing around the bigger numbers, I know that for sure."