Nations League: Armenia will take on Gibraltar Nov 16

November 15, 2018 - 12:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia take on Gibraltar at the Victoria Stadium on Friday, November 16 in a match in the UEFA Nations League.

The Armenians defeated Liechtenstein 2:1 in the first leg, but lost to Macedonia 2:0 and to Gibraltar 0:1.

They are set to face the Liechtenstein side on November 19.

