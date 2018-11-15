Cher: The show is going to be a little bit different

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cher is just months away hitting the road for her upcoming Here We Go Again tour in January 2019, and a new teaser trailer for the show is shedding light into what fans can expect.

“I’m adding new songs to it and trying some new things and new technology,” she said of the set, which she mentions is going to be different than any of her shows before, Billboard reports.

“Someone said ‘Do you have a five year plan for your career?’ I don’t have a five minute plan for my career,” she jokes.

The tour kicks off Jan. 17 in Fort Myers, Florida.