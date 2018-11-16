YouDrive lite launching rental of electric kick scooters in Yerevan
November 16, 2018 - 11:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - YouDrive lite, a rental service of electric scooters and kick scooters, is planning to launch rental of electric kick scooters in Yerevan, Armenia by the end of the year.
The service will be transformed into a subsidiary to enable itself to enter new markets and receive additional investments, Strelka Mag reports.
100 scooters will hit the streets in Yerevan at the beginning of the project. In 2019, the service in planning to launch in Israel and Cyprus.
In addition to Moscow, where the launch of the service took place at the end of May 2018, YouDrive life will appear on the streets of St. Petersburg and other Russian cities.
Electric scooter-rental services have to be buzzing along city streets and sidewalks around the world. Startups like YouDrive lite, as well as Bird, Lime, Skip, Spin and Scoot allow riders to locate and unlock scooters with an app. When they reach their destination, they just walk away.
Top stories
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
RSF has placed Armenia 80th out of 180 countries - down by 1 notch from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.
Business Armenia’s grants specialist Bella Manoukian on October 24 participated in Global Enterprise Registration event.
Cartisan will design and publish a brand new 1:25,000-scale topographical hiking map of Armenia's beautiful Dilijan National Park.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
U.S. State Department experts on Iran sanctions policy visit Armenia This visit is the latest in a series of engagements designed to explain U.S. sanctions policy against Iran to governments around the world.
Armenia's Pashinyan, Russia's Putin talk over the phone The two discussed issues concerning cooperation within various Eurasian integration processes and unions.
Up to 16 years needed for benefits of quitting smoking to show: study The research used data from the Framingham Heart Study, a longitudinal study of men and women from Framingham.
Vatican slams Iran sanctions, calls for commitment to obligations Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher lauded the nuclear deal's role in promotion of peace and stability in the region.