YouDrive lite launching rental of electric kick scooters in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - YouDrive lite, a rental service of electric scooters and kick scooters, is planning to launch rental of electric kick scooters in Yerevan, Armenia by the end of the year.

The service will be transformed into a subsidiary to enable itself to enter new markets and receive additional investments, Strelka Mag reports.

100 scooters will hit the streets in Yerevan at the beginning of the project. In 2019, the service in planning to launch in Israel and Cyprus.

In addition to Moscow, where the launch of the service took place at the end of May 2018, YouDrive life will appear on the streets of St. Petersburg and other Russian cities.

Electric scooter-rental services have to be buzzing along city streets and sidewalks around the world. Startups like YouDrive lite, as well as Bird, Lime, Skip, Spin and Scoot allow riders to locate and unlock scooters with an app. When they reach their destination, they just walk away.