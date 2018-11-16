// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

YouDrive lite launching rental of electric kick scooters in Yerevan

YouDrive lite launching rental of electric kick scooters in Yerevan
November 16, 2018 - 11:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - YouDrive lite, a rental service of electric scooters and kick scooters, is planning to launch rental of electric kick scooters in Yerevan, Armenia by the end of the year.

The service will be transformed into a subsidiary to enable itself to enter new markets and receive additional investments, Strelka Mag reports.

100 scooters will hit the streets in Yerevan at the beginning of the project. In 2019, the service in planning to launch in Israel and Cyprus.

In addition to Moscow, where the launch of the service took place at the end of May 2018, YouDrive life will appear on the streets of St. Petersburg and other Russian cities.

Electric scooter-rental services have to be buzzing along city streets and sidewalks around the world. Startups like YouDrive lite, as well as Bird, Lime, Skip, Spin and Scoot allow riders to locate and unlock scooters with an app. When they reach their destination, they just walk away.

Related links:
Strelka Mag. YOUDRIVE ЗАПУСТИТ ПРОКАТ ЭЛЕКТРОСАМОКАТОВ В ПЕТЕРБУРГЕ, ЕРЕВАНЕ, ИЗРАИЛЕ И НА КИПРЕ
 Top stories
Zoomin.TV: 10th century gravestones tucked away in ArmeniaZoomin.TV: 10th century gravestones tucked away in Armenia
The video sheds light on the history of Armenia as the world’s first country to officially adopt Christianity as a state religion.
Armenia placed 80th among 180 countries in RSF’s freedom indexArmenia placed 80th among 180 countries in RSF’s freedom index
RSF has placed Armenia 80th out of 180 countries - down by 1 notch from the previous report - in its latest world rankings for press freedom.
Armenia awarded in Switzerland for efficient business proceduresArmenia awarded in Switzerland for efficient business procedures
Business Armenia’s grants specialist Bella Manoukian on October 24 participated in Global Enterprise Registration event.
First hiking map for Armenia’s Dilijan National Park in the worksFirst hiking map for Armenia’s Dilijan National Park in the works
Cartisan will design and publish a brand new 1:25,000-scale topographical hiking map of Armenia's beautiful Dilijan National Park.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia said to be interested in acquiring Indian Pinaka rocket system
Gender pay gap in Armenia’s creative industries at 34%, says study
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia shares experience at Francophonie Economic Forum
Joint military exercises of Armenian and Russian army forces are concluded
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
U.S. State Department experts on Iran sanctions policy visit Armenia This visit is the latest in a series of engagements designed to explain U.S. sanctions policy against Iran to governments around the world.
Armenia's Pashinyan, Russia's Putin talk over the phone The two discussed issues concerning cooperation within various Eurasian integration processes and unions.
Up to 16 years needed for benefits of quitting smoking to show: study The research used data from the Framingham Heart Study, a longitudinal study of men and women from Framingham.
Vatican slams Iran sanctions, calls for commitment to obligations Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher lauded the nuclear deal's role in promotion of peace and stability in the region.