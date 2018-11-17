"Game of Thrones" stars speculate about the end of the show

PanARMENIAN.Net - Michiel Huisman, who played Daario Naharis on "Game of Thrones", wasn’t on the show in season 7, because the love of his life, Daenerys Targaryen, forced him to stay in Meereen to make sure the city didn’t fall apart in her absence.

But even though Huisman hasn’t been on the show for a while doesn’t mean he’s been idle. He sat down with Collider to talk about his hit Netflix horror series The Haunting of Hill House, and of course the conversation turned to Game of Thrones. While Huisman’s “not allowed to say” if he’s in season 8, he does have a theory or two about who will sit the Iron Throne when it’s all said and done:

"For the longest of time, I thought it was going to be one of the sisters, one of the Starks that was going to be on the throne, that was going to end up on the iron throne. I don’t know if that’s still … Maybe it’s going to be Daenerys, I don’t know. That also seems a little obvious so, yeah."

Huisman said he had no idea how big Game of Thrones was when he joined the cast. “Yeah, it’s true. Because when I signed on, I hadn’t even watched the show. I knew that it was a thing, but I had no idea that it was going to be or that it was already such a big thing, and I had no idea that it would have such an impact on my career and the opportunities after that show.”

Huisman isn’t the only former cast member talking about the show. Whoever ends up on the Iron Throne at the end of season 8, Richard Madden (Robb Stark) tells Variety he’s just happy HBO isn’t dragging it out. “I think they’ve done it so well, in terms of the amount of time we’ve had Game of Thrones and are sitting with it,” he said. “I think it’s great to come to a great end on this and not run it out [for] another five years — as much as I could watch another five years of it.”

Madden is coming off a hugely successful run on the BBC/Netflix mini-series Bodyguard, where he played the bodyguard. His role on the show has tabloids speculating that he’s being considered as the next actor to step into the role of James Bond:

"People are really engaged with me on Bodyguard, which is interesting, and people are heartbroken for this man and where he was in his life. I suppose nothing is going to be the same as the reaction to the Robb Stark death, which is a great way to die, and a lot of people are still very heartbroken by that."