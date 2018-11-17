Karabakh: 700 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 80 ceasefire violations - some 700 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of November 11-17, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units continue adhering to the ceasefire and controlling the situation on the contact line.

The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, November 14 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the eastern direction of the Hadrut region.