Karabakh: 700 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week
November 17, 2018 - 13:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 80 ceasefire violations - some 700 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of November 11-17, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units continue adhering to the ceasefire and controlling the situation on the contact line.
The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, November 14 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the eastern direction of the Hadrut region.
