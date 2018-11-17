// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh: 700 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week

Karabakh: 700 shots fired by Azerbaijan in past week
November 17, 2018 - 13:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than 80 ceasefire violations - some 700 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of November 11-17, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units continue adhering to the ceasefire and controlling the situation on the contact line.

The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, November 14 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire regime on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the eastern direction of the Hadrut region.

 Top stories
Disabled Armenian American artist writes a book using her eyesDisabled Armenian American artist writes a book using her eyes
At first, Yeretzian used the machine — which can read out typed words — to simply communicate basic needs.
Alexis Ohanian launches new Armenian brandy ShakmatAlexis Ohanian launches new Armenian brandy Shakmat
"There are only 2,400 bottles in the first run, so head over to shakmatbrandy.com to get them while you can," Ohanian said.
Armenian-American politician elected to U.S. CongressArmenian-American politician elected to U.S. Congress
With all 565 precincts reporting, Brindisi had 117,779 votes to Tenney's 116,357. Absentee votes have yet to be counted.
Georgian Patriarchate appropriates Armenian church in TbilisiGeorgian Patriarchate appropriates Armenian church in Tbilisi
Cultural activists filed a request for information with the National Agency of State Property later that month and discovered that Tandoyants had been gifted to the Georgian Orthodox Patriarchate
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Armenian designer prepares special socks for Canadian PM
French company to open new ski resort in Armenia
Quebec police recover paintings by renowned Canadian-Armenian artist
French-Armenian legend Charles Aznavour dies aged 94
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iran wants better ties with Iraq, Rouhani says Both countries boast of of three-decade fight against hegemonic powers, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.
Karen Khachanov says Paris success can push him into tennis’ elite Khachanov says he believes he now knows what separates the best from the rest – so he knows what he must do.
"Game of Thrones" stars speculate about the end of the show Michiel Huisman wasn’t on the show in season 7 and was forced him to stay in Meereen to make sure the city didn’t fall apart.
Yura Movsisyan hails Armenia win vs Gibraltar as team victory Chicago Fire forward Movsisyan scored four goals for Armenia in a 6-2 decimation of Gibraltar in Group D4 of the UEFA Nations League.