Kim Kardashian joining John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Christmas special

PanARMENIAN.Net - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are throwing one big holiday party and you're invited—and so are some very famous faces.

Guests joining Legend and Teigen for "A Legendary Christmas with John and Chrissy" include Kim Kardashian West, Kris Jenner, Good Girls star Retta and Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians breakout star Awkwafina, E! News reveals.

The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton will also appear. Legend will join the trio for season 16 of The Voice in the spring of 2019.

Previously announced guests include Stevie Wonder, Kenan Thompson, Zach Galifianakis, Jane Lynch, Darren Criss, Meghan Trainor, and Queer Eye's Fab Five, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.

A Legendary Christmas features your favorite married couple celebrating the season of joy with friends and music performances. Legend released a holiday album, A Legendary Christmas, in October.

"What John has accomplished over his career is simply remarkable and we're thrilled to have both he and Chrissy host our holiday special," Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement when the special was announced. "It will be a truly memorable telecast filled with wonderful performances that will have something for everyone."

The TV special airs Wednesday, November 28 with a repeat scheduled for Wednesday, December 1 on NBC.