Artsakh President meets Armenian Relief Society members in LA

PanARMENIAN.Net - Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) President Bako Sahakyan on Sunday, November 18 visited the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Western USA Regional Executive Board in Los Angeles and met the members of the organization and chairwoman Sylva Poladyan.

The state building process in Artsakh, the country's social and economic development, regional processes and Homeland-Diaspora ties were discussed in a warm atmosphere.

President Sahakyan thanked the Armenian Relief Society for the consistent support provided to Artsakh, citing the deep respect the organization enjoys in Artsakh.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, Consul General of Armenia in Los Angeles Armen Baibourtyan and other officials took part in the meeting.