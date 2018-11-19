// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Rouhani says Iran not succumbing to U.S.

November 19, 2018 - 16:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday, November 19 that the Islamic Republic "will keep independent and won't succumb to the United States or any other power," IRNA reports.

"I thank the people of Iran for having resisted against the enemies that tried to make us regret our Islam, independence, and democracy," said Rouhani in Khoy, northwestern Iran.

The Iranian president said, "They wanted to turn November 4 into Iran's sad day, but the Iranians resisted against them."

Rouhani was referring to the day when the United States started its second round of sactions against Iran whic targetted Iran's oil and energy sectors.

Citing the 40th anniversary of the Islamic revolution to be commemorated on February 11, 2019, he said "Iranians will make the enemies understand that they won't be able to stop Iranians from reaching their high goals."

The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

