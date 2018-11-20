Armenia National Security Council Secretary heading to Moscow
November 20, 2018 - 12:15 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A delegation headed by the Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan will leave for Moscow on Tuesday, November 20.
In the Russian capital, Grigoryan is set to take part in the 6th meeting of the Secretaries of Security Councils of the CIS member states.
In particular, the heads of the Security Councils will discuss the activity of the Anti-terrorism Center of the CIS and the situation in Syria.
During Grigoryan’s visit to Moscow, bilateral meetings are also scheduled.
