Armenian delegation in Afghanistan briefed on special control equipment

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan was introduced special control and other equipment during his visit to Afghanistan on Tuesday, November 20.

According to spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Tonoyan in Kabul met Lt Gen Salvatore Camporeale, Deputy Commander of NATO Resolute Support (RS) Mission in Afghanistan.

The Italian military official briefed Tonoyan about the situation and the peculiarities of the military service at the base.

Gen Camporeale also thanked the Armenian side for the involvement of 121 soldiers and officers in the peacekeeping mission, who, according to him, show great discipline and unprecedented willingness.

Tonoyan later met Afghanistan’s Defense Minister, Lieutenant General Tariq Shah Bahrami to discuss the military-political situation in the region and possible developments, as well as issues related to the mission of Armenian peacekeepers in Afghanistan, as well as other issues of bilateral interest.

In the context of deepening of bilateral ties, Tonoyan suggested considering Afghan students' learning opportunities in Armenia and prospects for cooperation in the humanitarian sphere.