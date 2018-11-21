Pashinyan teases new factories, $500 mln investments in Armenia
November 21, 2018 - 14:02 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan Nikol Pashinyan has said during a working visit to Aragatsotn province that $500 million investments will be made in Armenia.
According to him, several factories will be built in “a 180 degree turn" in the country’s economy.”
The process may start as early as spring 2019, the acting PM said.
Pashinyan had earlier revealed that production of home appliances will be launched in Armenia.
