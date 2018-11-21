// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

More than 400 people receive Armenian passports in Syria

November 21, 2018 - 15:29 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - 419 individuals have received Armenian passports in Syria in the third quarter of 2018.

According to a draft decision published on the government’s website, the Armenian Embassy in Damascus and Armenia’s Consulate General in Aleppo have granted passports to all the Armenian citizens and foreigners of Armenian origin who had earlier been granted Armenian citizenship and applied for passports.

The document says that the Armenian government is trying to support those Armenians and foreign citizens of Armenian descent whose countries of permanent residence are in a state of emergency threatening the lives or health of the citizens.

