Kim Kardashian is the 2nd most influential woman in fashion: Lyst

PanARMENIAN.Net - When it comes to style, celebrities are still the major influence behind people's shopping and fashion choices, according to global fashion search platform Lyst.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West - who has Armenian roots - turned out to be the second most influential celebrity in the world.

The platform tracked over 100 million shopping searches from 80 million shoppers in 120 countries over the past year to reach this conclusion, Vogue Australia says.

Kardashian is a powerful fashion force regardless of whether you love her or not; she wears something and it sells.

The 38-year-old reality star and beauty entrepreneur brought back a number of trends the fashion world thought had gone for good, including neon and head-to-toe logos.

While her sister Kylie Jenner tops the list, the influence of Meghan Markle, Cardi B, Beyoncé, Serena Williams, Chiara Ferragni, Blake Lively, Rihanna and Ariana Grande are also exceptional.