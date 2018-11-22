// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Iran IRGC reportedly seizes US reconnaissance drone

November 22, 2018 - 12:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday, November 21 evening that their forces seized a U.S. MQ-9 reconnaissance drone, Al-Masdar News says.

Citing an IRGC commander, the Director of Iran-based Tasnim News Agency reported that the drone was currently in the possession of Tehran.

No further details were released.

