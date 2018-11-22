Iran IRGC reportedly seizes US reconnaissance drone
November 22, 2018 - 12:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday, November 21 evening that their forces seized a U.S. MQ-9 reconnaissance drone, Al-Masdar News says.
Citing an IRGC commander, the Director of Iran-based Tasnim News Agency reported that the drone was currently in the possession of Tehran.
No further details were released.
Top stories
At least 20 people were killed, scores others injured when a car exploded in al-Qa’im town near the borders with Syria.
"Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia moving presidential residence back to original location The decision also means that the Prime Minister will move back to the first government building at the Republic Square.
Parliament approves Armenia’s budget for 2019 The Armenian parliament has approved the draft budget for 2019, with 66 lawmakers voting in favor and 4 against.
Armenia President sacks permanent rep at CSTO, appoints new envoy According to Armen Sarkissian’s office, the President has already signed the corresponding decrees.
Karabakh Presidents visits Armenian Assembly of America in LA Sahakyan hailed the Assembly’s activity in solving issues of pan-Armenian significance and enhancing the Homeland-Diaspora ties.