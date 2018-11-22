Kim Kardashian, Kanye West donate $500,000 to wildfire relief efforts

PanARMENIAN.Net - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have just barely escaped the devastating flames of the California wildfires, but they know not everyone was so lucky.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, November 21, Kardashian, 38, expressed how thankful she is to the firefighters who helped save the couple’s home, People magazine says.

“We were lucky,” she said. “We were really blessed to have the help of the firefighters that we did. Our house is right on the end of a big park. The whole park had caught fire, so if our house went, than every other house would go.”

To help those who didn’t make it out unscathed, Kardashian announced two separate $200,000 donations — one going to the Wildfire Relief Fund and the other to the California Fire Foundation — on behalf of herself, West and his Adidas Yeezy label.

“We’re so grateful to them,” she said. “Honestly, we couldn’t do it without them.”

Kardashian also met a firefighter named Michael and his wife, Lisa, who lost their house in the Woolsey fire while helping save other homes. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star presented the couple with a $100,000 check to help rebuild their home.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian Says Wildfire ‘Just Stopped’ on Its Own Before Reaching Her Home

Kardashian also addressed reports that she and West hired private firefighters to save her home.

“We know not everyone has this luxury available to them, but we were able to get private firefighters,” she explained. “Because of them, they saved our home and saved our neighborhood. I had them make sure that they controlled every house on the edge. It wasn’t just my house.”

While the pair’s home was spared, the Woolsey fire, which is affecting residents in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, has decimated homes of many Southern California residents, including former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer and Gerard Butler, who shared a photo of himself Sunday standing next to the charred remains of his own home.

Many other celebrities are also doing their part to help.

Earlier this month, Khloé Kardashian took a trip to CVS on to purchase supplies for firefighters, while Rob Lowe revealed that his sons and nephews were helping assist evacuations and bring food to firefighters. Lady Gaga volunteered at a shelter after evacuating her home.

Sandra Bullock also donated $100,000 to the Humane Society of Ventura County, California (HSVC).