Black Friday: VivaCell-MTS offers 40-70% discounted smartphone deals

PanARMENIAN.Net - Joining the Black Friday fever, VivaCell-MTS has now announced major discounts, which means you can get a smartphone from a special list of handsets with 40-70% discounts for three days.

The offer is available at 3 Amiryan, 6/14 Northern Avenue, 14/67 Bagratunyats service centers in Yerevan, as well as at 11/38 Shahumyan service center in Kapan, 50/4 Gorki center in Gyumri, and 41 Norayr Sisakyan service center in Ashtarak.

The smartphones can be purchased both in cash and by installment, but there is only a limited number of handsets available as part of the offer.

The offer is on from November 23 till 25.