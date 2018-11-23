Black Friday: VivaCell-MTS offers 40-70% discounted smartphone deals
November 23, 2018 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Joining the Black Friday fever, VivaCell-MTS has now announced major discounts, which means you can get a smartphone from a special list of handsets with 40-70% discounts for three days.
The offer is available at 3 Amiryan, 6/14 Northern Avenue, 14/67 Bagratunyats service centers in Yerevan, as well as at 11/38 Shahumyan service center in Kapan, 50/4 Gorki center in Gyumri, and 41 Norayr Sisakyan service center in Ashtarak.
The smartphones can be purchased both in cash and by installment, but there is only a limited number of handsets available as part of the offer.
The offer is on from November 23 till 25.
Top stories
Sophia the Robot has shared a picture with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan on her Twitter.
Teamable has brought in $5 million from new investor Foundation Capital and existing backers True Ventures and SaaStr Fund.
According to the Deputy Minister, the agreement was reached during a recent visit by Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan to Los Angeles.
Apple announced iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, which will be available in Armenia beginning September 28.
Partner news
Latest news
Marijuana extract could help fight meth addiction Marijuana has always had a reputation for being a “gateway drug,” i.e. it’s not addictive, but it could lead to the use of other drugs.
Russia Federation Council ratifies EAEU-Iran FTZ agreement The agreement is designed for 3 years and provides for the formation of a FTZ on a limited range of goods between the EAEU and Iran.
Iraqi army says found militants suspected of Tikrit car bombing Foot soldiers backed up with helicopters and armoured personnel carriers were sent into the area west of the Tigris River.
Newly discovered part of brain could be part of what makes you unique Endorestiform Nucleus it is located near the junction of the brain and the spinal cord within the inferior cerebellar peduncle.