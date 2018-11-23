// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia Diaspora Minister says merger with other ministry possible

Armenia Diaspora Minister says merger with other ministry possible
November 23, 2018 - 13:17 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Acting Armenian Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan has not ruled out that the Ministry may become a part of another ministry.

“I get the feeling that this ministry has not set itself the most ambitious goals. The state has not set unsolvable problems before us either,” Mkhitaryan told reporters on Friday, November 23.

“My idea is that if the ministry is going to have some symbolic functions, such as playing at working or meeting certain expectations, it does not have to be in the format of a ministry.

“But I believe that Armenia can afford having a powerful Diaspora Ministry.”

However, he expressed confidence that no matter what the new government decides, possible changes will be aimed at ensuring a more productive working process.

Armenia is holding snap parliamentary election on December 9, and a new cabinet of Ministers will be formed within a month or two. Acting PM Nikol Pashinyan has revealed that structural changes will be coming to the Armenian government.

Also Friday, Hayrapetyan revealed that more than 450 families have repatriated to Armenia in the seven months from May.

 Top stories
Yerevan hosting XVII Summit of La Francophonie Oct. 11-12Yerevan hosting XVII Summit of La Francophonie Oct. 11-12
In the evening, a gala concert is expected on the sidelines of the summit, with famous artists from around the world set to perform.
Armenians take to the streets again to support PM PashinyanArmenians take to the streets again to support PM Pashinyan
Tens of thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets in Yerevan to support Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
CEC sums up Yerevan elections, distributes mandatesCEC sums up Yerevan elections, distributes mandates
The Central Electoral Commission has summed up the results of elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan.
Armenia ex-President files lawsuit against PM PashinyanArmenia ex-President files lawsuit against PM Pashinyan
According to information published on Datalex, Kocharyan seeks "to protect his honor and dignity from public slander."
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Russia refutes $100 mln military loan deal with Armenia canceled
Armenia ex-President signals return to politics
Armenia to start producing new Kalashnikov rifles
Armenia PM says everyone, including Russia should adapt to new situation
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Marijuana extract could help fight meth addiction Marijuana has always had a reputation for being a “gateway drug,” i.e. it’s not addictive, but it could lead to the use of other drugs.
James Truchard is this year's laureate of Armenia's GIT Award The award ceremony is arranged by the award committee and the laureate is chosen by the international commission.
Russia Federation Council ratifies EAEU-Iran FTZ agreement The agreement is designed for 3 years and provides for the formation of a FTZ on a limited range of goods between the EAEU and Iran.
Iraqi army says found militants suspected of Tikrit car bombing Foot soldiers backed up with helicopters and armoured personnel carriers were sent into the area west of the Tigris River.