HBO streaming "Game of Thrones" for free all weekend

PanARMENIAN.Net - HBO is streaming all of its programming for free — all weekend long. As part of a Thanksgiving partnership with cable streaming service Xfinity, the premium channel is opening the gates to its entire library. From now until Sunday, non-subscribers can enjoy critically lauded shows such as “Game of Thrones”, “Big Little Lies,” “Silicon Valley,” “Veep” and “The Deuce,” IndieWire says

Lest all the TV offerings distract from great cinema, HBO also plays host to a number of excellent films. Laura Dern’s slow unraveling in Jennifer Fox’s “The Tale” is a must-see, although the childhood molestation drama may not be the best choice for group family viewing. In case you’re feeling nostalgic for last year’s Oscar season, HBO has Best Picture winner “The Shape of Water,” as well as fellow nominees “The Post,” “Dunkirk,” and “Phantom Thread.”

Bingeing on “Game of Thrones” before the eighth and final season airs might help even diehard fans feel up to date. After a year and a half, the concluding season of HBO’s fantasy mega-hit will finally air in April of 2019. With so many characters, murders, and plot lines, even George R.R. Martin could probably use a little refresher. (Maybe it would inspire him to finally finish that novel?)

Looking for that theater-going experience, but don’t want to deal with holiday crowds? HBO has studio blockbusters you can enjoy from the comfort of your own couch. Check out the heartwarming gay film “Love, Simon,” star-studded comedy “Game Night,” or the titillating eye-rolling of “Fifty Shades Freed.”