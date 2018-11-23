James Truchard is this year's laureate of Armenia's GIT Award

PanARMENIAN.Net - National Instruments founder James Truchardis the laureate of the State Award of Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution to Humanity through IT in 2018.

The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies hosted a press conference to announce the laureate of the award Friday, November 23. Acting Minister Hakob Arshakyan, General Manager of the award’s General Partner VivaCell-MTS Ralph Yirikian, and Hovik Musayelyan, coordinator the works of the award committee, delivered remarks at the press conference.

As announced on the press conference Truchard became the laureate of the State Award of Republic of Armenia for Global Contribution to Humanity through IT in 2018.

“By inviting such prominent people to Armenia, we not only show our esteem to them and celebrate their achievements but also demonstrate our approach toward the IT sphere. The laureates of GIT Award become the ambassadors of Armenia in the world and thus help raising our country’s reputation as a technological country,” said RA Acting Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan.

“Armenia’s competitive advantages are closely connected to IT. And there is no coincidence Armenia has an award for global contribution. Those are contributions, which have been breakthroughs for humanity. We are proud that world legends visit Armenia every year reestablishing our country’s reputation and renown,” said Hovik Musayelyan, Director of Synopsis Armenia, and coordinator of the Award Committee.

As a continuous project, the impact of the Global IT Award extends far beyond the efforts to have Armenia properly placed on the world’s ICT map and thus to better enhance the country’s image globally. The biggest outcome of the award is that here in Armenia we host true innovators, whose breakthrough inventions have defined the path of global development, and that these people lecture for the Armenia ICT community and younger generation. The laureates of the award, just like the geniuses of all times, have never mimicked anyone, have never chosen roads treaded before, and have never tried to fit into the existing rules of the game. Armenia has the intellectual potential, which will not only foster its ICT development as the country’s competitive advantage but will also help to create a new quality in the industry to stand as equal by the side of the ICT giants, in the long run, ”VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

The award was founded on 6 July, 2009 by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia and is granted annually to an individual, whose internationally acclaimed contributions to IT have resulted in near-revolutionary or revolutionary developments that have positively impacted or hold the potential to positively impact the history. These investments may have different forms: technological, educational, business and financial.

This is the 9th year of the award. It consists of golden medal symbolizing Armenia and high technologies and a symbolic souvenir.

The award ceremony is held by the award committee and the laureate is chosen by the international commission.

The winners of recent years are prominent figures like:Former CEO of “Intel Corporation” Craig Barrett, the Co-Founder of “Apple Inc.” Steve Wozniak, Chairman Emeritus of “Synaptics, Inc.” and President of “Federico and Elvia Faggin” Foundation Federico Faggin, former CEO of “Hitachi” Tsugio Makimoto, Chief Development Officer of “Sysco Systems” Mario Mazzola, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of “Kaspersky Lab” Eugene Kaspersky, one of the founding fathers of Internet and CEO at “Open-Root” Louis Pouzin and the founder of “Nest labs”, the creator of iPod Tony Fadell.